Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 377,300 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 377,300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.