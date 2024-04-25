Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 2,175.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 349.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 349,702 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 82.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLAC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

