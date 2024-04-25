Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDA opened at $11.03 on Thursday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

