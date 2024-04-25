Wedbush Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $100.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.8 %

COOP stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $949,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

