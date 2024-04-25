Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 61,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 830,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after buying an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

