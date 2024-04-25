Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 7.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 90,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 956,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 440,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

