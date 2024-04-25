Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $25.00 at Bank of America

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 455,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

