Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 338,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,729. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.