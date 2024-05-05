Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 2,573 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959,378 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

