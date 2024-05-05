Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TDG traded up $22.02 on Friday, reaching $1,293.80. The stock had a trading volume of 238,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,073.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $750.86 and a 12-month high of $1,303.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

