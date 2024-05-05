Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

