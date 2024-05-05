Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.88 million. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.53. 1,838,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,698. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

