WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.47. 466,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

