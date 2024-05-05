Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,062 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.