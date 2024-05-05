iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. 194,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,755. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

