Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 965,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

