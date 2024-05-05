Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.71-5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05-9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.07. 3,007,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.84. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.