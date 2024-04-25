Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,758 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.