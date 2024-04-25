Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.71. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $697.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

