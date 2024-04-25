VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Raised by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,719,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,267,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

