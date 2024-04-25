Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after buying an additional 1,481,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $37,555,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 4,336,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.