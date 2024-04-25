Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 571 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 990,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

