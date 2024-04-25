iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.95. The stock had a trading volume of 129,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

