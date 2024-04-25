Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $38,589.23 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.18 or 0.04915930 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00055585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

