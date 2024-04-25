ERC20 Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 97.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 93.7% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $639,114.44 and approximately $40,684.98 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,471.14 or 1.00161105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007830 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00100664 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01489324 USD and is down -77.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $13,628.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

