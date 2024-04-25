Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $231,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $884.89 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $493.42 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $943.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $806.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

