FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Mattel stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,819,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 161.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 90,539 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Mattel by 548.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 63,536 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

