Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Simmons First National Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 90,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.
Simmons First National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 60.87%.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
