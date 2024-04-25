B. Riley Increases Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $72.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 81,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,516. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,384,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,273,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after buying an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

