CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $129.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

CNMD traded down $8.08 on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,905. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CONMED by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

