Barclays Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $11.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAVI

Navient Trading Down 3.2 %

NAVI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 725,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.38. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Navient by 21.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Navient by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.