Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 14.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 192,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 88,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Route1 Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57.

About Route1

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.