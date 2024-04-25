Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.22

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $116.95, with a volume of 137940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,940 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,285 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.