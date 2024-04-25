Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.200-20.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Meritage Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.20-20.70 EPS.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $10.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.17. 529,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,123. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.