Reviewing Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omnitek Engineering and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.05 million N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $20.88 million 6.65 -$123.45 million ($0.85) -1.20

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innoviz Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -20.47% N/A -22.91% Innoviz Technologies -591.37% -78.39% -56.05%

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

