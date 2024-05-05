Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $246,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 9,291,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.