Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 160,073 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.76% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 1,304,222 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 156,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,661. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

