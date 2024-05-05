Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
ICD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
