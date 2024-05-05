Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 3.12% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

