Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Seaboard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $54.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,048.01 and a 52 week high of $3,942.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 411.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seaboard by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

