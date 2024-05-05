Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL remained flat at $26.79 during midday trading on Friday. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

