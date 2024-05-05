One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 868 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

