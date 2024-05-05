131,210 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Coupang comprises approximately 2.0% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,693,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.