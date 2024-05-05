PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
PGT Innovations Price Performance
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
