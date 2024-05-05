iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $95,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 200.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INDA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. 5,585,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

