Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.15. 3,691,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,911. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

