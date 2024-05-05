Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 1,258,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

