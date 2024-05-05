1,268 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atkore by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,670,000 after purchasing an additional 360,837 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.