Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.93. 735,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,094. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

