One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.46. 438,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.85 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.01 and its 200-day moving average is $485.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

