Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Reduced by Analyst

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after buying an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180,659 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $4,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

